Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakulpreet begin Mayday shoot, film to release in 2022

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has finally begun the shoot of his upcoming film Mayday along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh. The actor, who will be directing and producing the film as well, took to his Twitter to share the same with his fans and also announced the release date. The much-awaited edge-of-the-seat human drama will hit the screens on 29th April 2022. The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule.

Sharing a picture of the clapboard, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."

The star cast will be shooting in Hyderabad. Mayday is being dubbed as "a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama". It is said that Ajay will be seen playing a pilot. Details about Big B's character are being kept under wraps. The star cast also includes Band Baaja Baarat actress Angira Dhar, who is the latest to come on board.

On a related note, Big B and Ajay have worked together in "Major Sahab", "Khakee", "Satyagraha", and "Hindustan Ki Kasam", and this new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, "Satyagraha", released in August 2013. On the other hand, Ajay and Rakul were seen romancing each other in 2019's De De Pyaar De.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, he has a bunch of projects in his kitty. he will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra" and Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas starrer multilingual film.