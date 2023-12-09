'Aise pyaare pyaare tohfe..: Dharmendra thanks fans for their 'love' on his 88th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra celebrated his 88th birthday on December 8. He celebrated his special day with his entire family. Many of his fans also came to his residence to meet and greet him. Not only this, he received several gifts from his fans and loved ones. Apart from this, many Bollywood celebrities including Sunny and Bobby Deol also wished him on birthday. Since Dharmendra is quite active on social media, the Apne actor took to his official handles to thank all his fans and loved ones.

In a recently released video, Dharmendra is thanking his fans for their birthday wishes. He not only thanked the fans for the congratulations and gifts received on his birthday but also gave them blessings. Apart from this, he also showed a glimpse of the gifts he received from fans.

Watch the video:

We have translated what Dharmendra said in the video. ''Friends, I received such lovely gifts on my birthday like this plant and this safa. Look how good I look while wearing it. The way you all are showering me with love, I also love you the same. Okay love you,'' he said. In the end, the legendary actor also send a flying kiss to his admirers.

Dharmendra on work front

The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The Dharma Productions' film garnered good reviews from film critics and the audience and even performed well at the box office globally.

His upcoming big projects include Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and will hit the big screens in December this year.

