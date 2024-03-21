After Laapataa Ladies and Mamla Legal Hai, Ravi Kishan brings Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur trailer | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ravi Kishan shared the trailer of Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur on Thursday

The trailer of Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's much-awaited film Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur has been released. The makers released it on Thursday (21 March). A glimpse of the actor's powerful performance can be seen in the trailer of the Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur. The producers of the film are preparing to release it pan India. Yes! you read that right, Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur is not only set to hit theaters across the country in different languages on March 29. But the film will also be screened in 12 theaters in America.

Ravi Kishan shares the trailer of Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur

Ravi Kishan who earned praises for his performance in recently released Laapataa Ladies and Netflix's Mamla Legal Hai shared the trailer of Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur on his Instagram profile as well. "धर्म को प्रेम, अधर्म को मृत्यु। साक्षी बनिए, शिव तांडव के.. Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur Trailer. Welcome to the World of Warriors of Lord Shiva," read the caption.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur is fantastic

This three-minute 10-second trailer is quite spectacular to watch. The story of two eras is shown in the trailer. At the same time, watching it also gives the feel of South Indian films. Ravi Kishan is seen doing great action in the trailer. According to media reports, preparations are underway to screen the film in more than 150 theatres. Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur will be released in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film will be released abroad also

Along with the country, this film will also be released abroad. ‘Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur’ will also be screened in 12 theaters in America. This film will be released in 52 theaters in UP, 72 in Bihar, and 23 in Bengal and Assam. The film is directed by Mahadev Mohanan. Whereas, its producers are Pritesh Shah and Salil Sankaran. The film has been written by Sai Narayan.

