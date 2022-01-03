Monday, January 03, 2022
     
  As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
Actor Mohan Babu's letter aims to unite Telugu film industry

"A small-budget movie cannot survive with Rs 300 ticket price. In the same way, a huge budget movie cannot survive with Rs 30 price. We must come together to get these issues resolved," Mohan Babu stated.

IANS
January 03, 2022
Actor Mohan Babu's letter aims to unite Telugu film industry
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEMOHANBABU

Actor Mohan Babu's letter aims to unite Telugu film industry

Actor Mohan Babu, who released a letter to convey his views on issues facing the Telugu film industry, has mentioned that the industry lacks 'unity'. In the letter, the 'Pedarayudu' actor had indicated that Tollywood must come together to resolve the issues faced by the film fraternity.

"A small-budget movie cannot survive with Rs 300 ticket price. In the same way, a huge budget movie cannot survive with Rs 30 price. We must come together to get these issues resolved," Mohan Babu stated.

Mohan Babu also reminded of the times when late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had resolved the piracy issue, which was then a huge problem in Tollywood.

Mohan Babu, who had not spoken a word regarding these issues to date, had released this letter on Sunday, intending to bring the film fraternity together.

"We must seek the government to get the issues resolved. We must not let our industry die".

Actor Pawan Kalyan had openly challenged Mohan Babu to speak out against the unprecedented decisions made by the AP government.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, the producer's council, and many directors had tried multiple ways to reach out to the government to resolve the issues, but in vain.

