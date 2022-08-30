Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested at Mumbai airport for 2020 controversial tweet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kamaal R Khan

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan was arrested by Malad Police over a controversial tweet he had shared in 2020. Popularly known as KRK, he was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport and will be presented before Borivali Court today.

Kamaal R Khan's tweets and his open jibes at Bollywood films and actors often land him in trouble. Police was looking for Kamaal for two years, but he wasn't in Mumbai. On August 29, as soon as KRK landed at the airport he was detained. The complaint was filed against Kamaal R Khan at Malad Police Station.

In the year 2020, KRK had made an objectionable tweet on the late actor Rishi Kapoor being hospitalised, after which Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal lodged a complaint against Kamaal.

According to PTI, a look out circular had earlier been issued against him. An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Salman Khan sought contempt action against KRK

In June 2021, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan filed an application before a court in Mumbai demanding that contempt action be initiated against Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so. The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain KRK from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

Salman had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film 'Radhe'.

