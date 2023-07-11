72 Hoorain box office collection Day 4: Sanjay Puran Singh's crawls to Rs 25 lakh; check total earnings here

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Pavan Malhotra for 72 Hoorain

The National-award winning director Sanjay Puran Singh's 72 Hoorain was released on July 7. The film failed to impress the audience and miserably failed at the box office. After a disappointing performance on Sunday, it seems like Monday Blues hit the film really hard as it failed to perform on even Day 4. It could not event touch Rs 50 lakh on Monday.

As per early estimates, 0n Day 4, 72 Hoorain only earned Rs 25 lakh and struggled to attract the audience. On Day 1, 72 Hoorain failed to even cross Rs half a million and collected Rs 0.35 crore on its opening day. On Day 2, the film did better and collected Rs 0.45 crore. The film saw an overall occupancy of 11.60% in the Hindi belt. The film only minted Rs 0.47 crore on Day 3. The total earnings of the film stand at Rs 1.26 crore.

72 Hoorain follows the life of Bilal and Hakim who are manipulated that if they sacrifice their lives in the name of Allah they will be rewarded with 72 beautiful virgins in heaven. However, after their terror attack in Mumbai, they get shocked to not see even one beautiful virgin. The film landed in soup ahead of its release after the Central Board of Film Certification allegedly refused to release its trailer ahead of its release.

Following this, Ashoke Pandit shared a video message on Instagram and gave his clarification. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications. A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant's response/compliance."

