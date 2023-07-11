R Balki-Abhishek Bachchan's film Ghoomer to flag off Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer

R Balki's film Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher will flag off the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August. IFFM is one of the biggest film festivals outside India and will take place from August 11 to 20, 2023. The 14th edition of the film festival will take place in Melbourne, Australia.

Ghoomer follows a story of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Saiyami Kher. She excels in cricket and is coached by Abhishek Bachchan's character. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in important roles.

Balki and Bachchan opened up about the film and said it is an honour of the team as Ghoomer will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. They, in a joint statement, said Ghoomer is a tale of how people can turn adversity into advantage. It is a story of innovation and a tribute to sports and the reservoir of human resilience, they said.

Earlier, Saiyami Kher penned a heartfelt note for the film and the makers. Taking it to Instagram, she wrote, "Every project I do it feels special, some feel extra special. All my life, I've dreamt of living the life of a professional cricketer. ‘Ghoomer’ gave me that opportunity. As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that. Captained by R. Balki, shot by @vishalsinhadop Ghoomer was all about team work. This was a project with some of the nicest people I've met. This was project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true."

