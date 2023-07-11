Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses husband Shekhar Kapur of cheating on her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUCHITRA KRISHNAMOORTHI Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorti recently opened up about her 12 years long marriage with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and got divorced in 2007. In 2010, they hit headlines in connection with a property dispute. In a recent interview, Krishanmoorti opened up about her personal life and former husband Shekhar Kapur.

In a chat show hosted by Siddharth Kanan, the actor accused Kapur of cheating on her. However, added that marriages don't break up because of infidelity. She further said Kapur wanted her to quit acting but it wasn't a big deal for her as she belongs to a non-filmy background.

Talking about her how she got into acting, Krishnamoorthi revealed that she started getting film offers from her school days and college itself and it was in college when she decided to do Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She went on said Kapur was clear about her not acting and back then she was naive to understand what it reflected.

Krishnamoorthi also opened up about her parents not agreeing to her marriage. Speaking of the age gap, she said Kapur was her mother's age at that time and he was a divorcee from the film industry. She further revealed that her mother sat at her feet and begged her not to get married to him. However, she was sure about getting married to the filmmaker. Speaking of the trouble in her marriage, she revealed that cracks started in her first year when she decided to make her way out of marriage after she got part scholarship at the Berklee College of Music. However, she got pregnant and had to stay for a few years.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi made her acting debut with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

