12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's film beats Oppenheimer, Spider-Man, secures top spot in IMDb's Indian cinema list

Actor Vikrant Massey-starrer biographical drama 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been rated the highest, with a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and secured the number one spot on IMDb’s Top 250 films of Indian Cinema.

IMDb is an authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, designed to help fans explore the world of movies and shows and decide what to watch.

In 2023, among all films from around the world that have received at least 20,000 user votes, Vikrant Massey's film has been rated the highest.

Films behind 12th Fail

The list of highest-rated films of 2023 has 12th Fail at the top, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a rating of 8.6. Other big films of the year follow suit with Oppenheimer (8.4), Godzilla Minus One (8.4), and Kannada film Kaiva (8.2) rounding off the top 5.

Moreover, 12th Fail has also made its place in the top 10 as Highest Rated Drama list of LetterBoxD 2023 year in Review.

Earlier, the movie has also been selected as the closing film for the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

About the film

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The movie is inspired by real-life stories and delves into the relentless struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam.

Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their personal relationships during exam studies.

Apart from Vikrant, 12th Fail also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

