As Farhan Akhtar turns 50, here's list of popular songs of the multi-talented star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 50th birthday today.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 50th birthday today, January 9, 2024. He began his Bollywood career as a filmmaker in 2001 with the blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai. Later, he tried his hands in acting with the 2008 release Rock On! and received even more love from fans. Apart from acting and direction, the multi-talented star is also known for his rocking husky voice. On the occasion of Farhan's birthday, let us take you back to the time when Farhan was more into voicing power-packed songs.

Rock On

His acting debut flick Rock On! gained him much recognition not only as a director and actor but also as a singer. The title track of the film captivated the attention of the youngsters and became an instant hit.

Senorita

The multi-starrer flick, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, featured several soul-touching poems, penned by Farhan's father Javed Akhtar. Not only this, the songs of the film were among the top chartbusters at that time and one of them was Senorita. The lyrics of this song are penned by Javed Akhtar while the music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The title song of the film was sung by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. The music of the song was composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

Also Read: 'My payment might have..': Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan on salary disparity in Bollywood

Gallan Goodiyaan

Another song from the same film, Dil Dhadakne Do, titled Gallan Goodiyaan is still a popular party number at most events. The song has voices lent by Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh.

Atrangi Yaari

From the film Wazir, the song Atrangi Yaari is the only thing that is still remembered by Farhan's fans. The parts of the song are still used by social media users as a piece of background music to their short videos. The song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar together.