'My payment might have..': Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan on salary disparity in Bollywood

Actor Mushtaq Khan, popularly known for his role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome, recently opened up on salary inequality in the Hindi film industry. The seasoned actor revealed that the remuneration he got for Welcome (2007) was less than what Akshay's staff received. He also mentioned that he was sent to the same hotel as Akshay's team.

My payment might have been lesser than Akshay Kumar’s staff in the film. Unfortunately our films spend a lot of money on ‘stars’. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay’s staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films,'' he said.

Talking about the changing times, Mushtaq added, ''But a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity. I am doing a film titled Stree 2 and I get a lot of love and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together. I recently did Railway Men and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well.''

The film Welcome was a huge commercial success and also featured Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

Mushtaq's popular films

Meanwhile, Mushtaq Khan has acted in several Bollywood flicks as a supporting cast including Rowdy Rathore, Gopi Kishan, Wanted, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and most recently Gadar 2. Apart from films, he has also acted in a few television shows including The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, The ZEE Horror show, and Adalat, among others.