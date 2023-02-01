Tere Pyaar Mein song out: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor look lost in love in new track

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Tere Pyaar Mein song out

Tere Pyaar Mein song out: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been the talk of the town ever since its release, with the audience lapping up the content and its fresh take on love. The first-time pairing of the two Kapoors and their chemistry is adding dollops of excitement for the audience. Now, the makers released the much-awaited love song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ on Wednesday.

The song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the movie has already caught the audience’s attention. Over the years, music lovers have loved the combination of Ranbir-Arijit-Pritam-Amitabh in films, and their coming together has hit a high note once again. The excitement of fans was at its peak, and they demanded that the song be released earlier. The makers complied and the song is finally here:

‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than the king of romantic melodies Arijit Singh, along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The lucky charm of chartbusters is set to enthral once again.

Talking about the song, Pritam said, "Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love."

With Ranbir and Shraddha’s presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveliness that strikes the right chord with the youth. Well, the fun, vibrance and lively music are not the only good things about the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’. The various breath-taking locations of Spain throughout the song, the stylish costumes and the candidness yet striking chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha add to the winsomeness of the song.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

