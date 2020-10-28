Image Source : TERE BINA GUZAARA AE DIL HAI MUSHKIL: PO Tere Bina Guzaara Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Poetic ode to broken hearts

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, tagged celebration of love, albeit one-sided, the film failed to justify the tag line with its sloppy story of a desperate lover who couldn't handle rejection, but the songs were captivating to say the least. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil scored full marks in music department. Right from the mellow title track to heart-melting Channa Meraya, Arijit Singh's voice gave every emotion that came in the spectrum of unrequited love. Arijit Singh's vocals in 'Ae Dil Hai Muskhil' served the audience with the best combination of romantic, rock and sufi.



The title track 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' introduced us to a tale of hearts, woven together by love, friendship and heartbreak. The heart-touching song filled with emotions was like a soothing balm for wounded hearts with the best lyrics and soul stirring music. It depicted the desperation and pain of Ranbir's Ayan.



Junoon hain mera banoo main tere kaabil, tere bina guzaara ae dil hai mushkil' - says it all. “The love that lasts longest is the love that is never returned,” truly said by W Somerset Maugham. This love has depth and has needles, that pierce and pain. A range of emotions can be felt when you are listening to Arijit Singh's songs in the film.

Amitabh Bhattacharya, a magician with words, stirred emotions with simple lines like - Accha chalta hoon duaon mein yaad rakhna, mere zikr ka zubaan pe suaad rakhna – it’s beautiful, it’s touching and it’s poignant. Arijit brought out the contrast like no other, the melancholy in the melee. The song is the king of heartbreak ballads. A great melody in Arijits's passionate voice made everyone's heart ache. We have all been there. It tells the story of 'Ek Tarfa Pyaar'. It is about a journey of two people, Alizeh ( Anushka Sharma ) and Ayan ( Ranbir Kapoor ), as they experience life, love, turmoil and heartbreak.

The Karan Johar -directorial featured several touching songs that added a new dimension to the viewing experience -- another was 'Bulleya'. The Sufi number left the audience spellbound as it captured love and heartbreak in the best possible way. The songs from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were an instant hit among the fans and film audience. The songs have an infectious vibe and listeners get carried away listening to them.

Then came a peppy Breakup song, not only melodious and trendy but also visually appealing. Clad in Boho-red Anushka’s Alizeh gyrated to a pop number in a ‘silent’ party. Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh delivered the duet effortlessly. And it instantly caught on.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a musical romantic film released in 2016 on this day, was written, directed, and produced by Karan Johar. The romantic drama clocked 4 years today. With a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan, the film performed well at the box-office.

