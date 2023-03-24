Sameer Ahmed aka VDJ Royal set to release 3 songs; aims to revive roots of Hip-Hop in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sameer Ahmed aka VDJ Royal set to release 3 songs

Sameer Ahmed goes by his stage name VDJ Royal has carved a niche for himself in the music world. He started his career at the age of 19 and now, he has gained popularity and doing shows in every city. While his mashups and collaborations are always the talks of the town, Sameer is all set to release three original songs this year. All will be written, produced and composed by VDJ Royal.

The first one is a romantic song called “Tujhe yaad karta hu mai raaton me” sung by Chetan Sati and written and composed by VDJ Royal with original music. Since Hip-hop is trending these days in India, Royal aims to revive the culture even more with his two upcoming rap songs “9vi class ka mai chatar tha” and “Zindagi Adhuri”. While the first one will be written by VDJ Royal and Kajal Rawat and sung by Bro Panda, the second rap song is written by Bro Panda and the music is by VDJ Royal.

Meanwhile, Sameer Ahmed aka VDJ Royal has worked with many big names in the entertainment world like Mika Singh, Urvashi Rautela, and Sukhbir. His remixes are a fixture in Radio Mirchi’s Chowk Club Mirchi. He has also mastered the art of composing, producing, and songwriting and will soon be releasing tracks that show off these musical talents. His upcoming tracks are inspired by the early days of hip-hop, and echo the fundamental emotions of the genre.

In a recent interview, Sameer spoke about his journey and vision ahead. He said, "Music has always been my passion, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to share my gift with the world. I have faced many challenges and obstacles in my career, but with the support of my family and mentors, I have been able to overcome them. My goal is to continue to create and perform music that inspires and touches people's hearts, and to establish myself as a musical sensation on the world stage."

Hip-Hop has gone through an evolution as a genre and has grown to become a culture of its own. India is a long way from the Bronx, but distance doesn’t waiver art and hip-hop has made its way from overseas to create a huge impact on our artistry and music. The current hip-hop scene in India is a unique mix of our traditions and rap culture and is a phenomenon of its own.

Through his upcoming music, Sameer has opted to pay homage to the beginnings of hip-hop and highlight the sounds of the genre from its early days.

