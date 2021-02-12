Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Rashmika Mandanna’s ultimate party anthem 'Top Tucker' with Badshah released| Watch

The ultimate party anthem is here! Yash Raj Films on Friday finally unveiled the foot-tapping dance number titled 'Top Tucker'. The song features actress Rashmika Mandanna and rapper Badshah. YRF Digital in association with Saga Music dropped the dance song. The Hindi music single also features Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja. The newly released song is distinctive and aims at building bridges between global and local sounds. The vocals are given by Jonita Gandhi.

Taking to her social media account, Rashmika released the video song. Sharing it, the actress wrote, “Have you heard it yet? Got your dancing shoes on yet?! #TopTucker out now”.

Music for the song is composed jointly by Badshah and Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the lyrics are penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. It is a one-of-a-kind fusion of Tamil and Hindi, intended at opening up new gateways of cultural exchange. The female part of the track has been crooned by Jonita, who was roped in by Badshah.

Speaking about the upbeat number, Badshah said, "I am proudly presenting Top Tucker to the world. I have been looking forward to this collaboration with Yuvan and it truly celebrates the beauty of Indian sounds coming together. Rashmika has added a wonderful charm to the music video and I hope the fans get their much-needed reason for celebration with this song."

Rashmika also spoke about the song and said, "This is the first time that I'm working for a music video alongside artists who need no introduction. It has been a wonderful experience, and I'm looking forward to working together with this team."

Uchana Amit, expressing his happiness about the song, said he feels, "absolutely blessed and fortunate to have worked with artists of such stature, and working with them has been fun and great learning experience. By God's grace, my first single, Kamaal, garnered massive response, and I'm hoping that audiences shower their love on this one too."

Watch the video of the song here:

(With ANI Inputs)