Heropanti 2: Kriti Sanon joins Tiger Shroff for feet tapping song Whistle Baja 2.0 | WATCH

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debut in 2014 with their film Heropanti. Not just their screen presence, the duo's sizzling moves in the song 'Whistle Baja' had grabbed many eyeballs. Now as the release date of Heropanti 2 is near, Tiger and Kriti treated their fans with a new version of the song on Friday. Reprising their chemistry and the spectacular dance moves, the duo released Whistle Baja 2.0.

Earlier, Tiger had shared a glimpse of the reprised version of his famous 'Whistle Baja' from his debut film Heropanti. The latest version, which also features Kriti Sanon in it gives a nostalgic trip to the 2014 days! The song was released in a single-screen theatre at Gaiety Galaxy and the internet is already gushing over it.

Tiger Shroff, who has always managed to stun the audience with his daring action sequences and mindblowing dance moves is currently gearing up for the release of 'Heropanti 2' which will hit the theatres on 29 April.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the lead roles. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by A R Rahman.