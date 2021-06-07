Image Source : TWITTER/@PM5_TWT Here's how BTS' Suga saved the life of Korean YouTube star Jihoon

K-pop band BTS has been winning over the world not just with their new music but also their kindness. An Indian man who works in Korea recently revealed how kind is BTS' Suga and how much cares for people around him. The man working as a delivery boy in Seoul said that he had to deliver on a rainy day, and he read Suga's lines on a Riders Request App saying that one should drive safely never mind if the food comes a bit late. Now, it was revealed that the singer saved the life of Korean YouTuber Jihoon.

Suga helped Korean YouTuber Jihoon when he was really ill. Reportedly the YouTuber was feeling very sick and felt nauseous. He went on to throw up many times. Suga noticed this and took the responsibility of Jihoon. He called a taxi to take Jihoon to a hospital. While he was getting treated, Suga paid the bills for his medicines and other requirements. He also stayed there until Jihoon's condition got better.

Suga is described as the strongest man by his BTS Army members.

On the professional front, the rapper went on to release the second part of his mixtape, D-2, on May 22, last year. He was recently featured in BTS Butter, which is the band's summer song. The song has been breaking records and ruling the charts since its release. It became the most viewed song on YouTube within hours and has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well.