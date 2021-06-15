Haseen Dilruba song Dil Melt Karda out! Killer beats take over murder investigation

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX Haseen Dilruba song Dil Melt Karda out!

The riverside hill station that was rocked by a deadly house explosion in the trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's upcoming film Haseena Dilruba, can now be found rocking to the beats of a viral song Dil Melt Karda. While the police continue questioning the dead engineer's wife, Rani, in suspicion of orchestrating his murder, the lack of any concrete evidence is proving a challenge. Despite having an arranged marriage, the neighbors felt that Rishu and Rani shared a very romantic bond. Rishu had fallen in love with her at first sight and had been very eager to tie the knot. While she had her differences with Rani, Rishu's mom supports her claims.

According to her, Rishu who had only ever read exam guide books his entire life could now be seen reading Dinesh Pandit thrillers just to impress her. As the wedding date got closer, Rishu started calling her more often, randomly breaking into romantic songs to make her smile. In fact, their wedding had come alive with a medley he'd prepared especially for her. While all this has offered little insight into the investigation, the town seems to be inspired by these claims, in which they have found their new jam.

The streets have come alive with everyone singing, "Aare jaane wale saare takne lage, naam tera neend mein hum bakne lage." Sharma ji, who's never even clapped for his son's happy birthday songs, can now be seen carolling "nayan mile toh fire jale, haaye aise jale, dil melt melt karda." As the song traveled from one street to another, director Vinil Mathew seemed to have struck gold.

Recceing the town with his crew for a potential adaptation of this murder story, he was so captivated by this earworm, he's said to have urgently dialed up Amit Trivedi to adapt and sing it for his movie. The song is called "Dil Melt Karda". Vinil believes that this song will serve as a cherry on the top for this murder mystery.

As the melody gets set for release, the town seems to have found a cheerful distraction from the preceding grim events. But there's nothing distracting the police. It remains to be seen whether, like this song, their investigation too will end on a good note. Till then, the song remains the only thing that's killing.