Milestone! Google searches for Ram Charan-Jr NTR's 'Naatu Naatu' skyrocketed 1,105% after Oscar feat

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team as they sang a version of The Carpenters' hit Top Of The World in the acceptance speech. For the coveted golden statuette, Naatu Naatu beat competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. Following this, online searches for Ram Charan and Jr NTR song on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 1,105 per cent worldwide, a report showed on Wednesday.

According to IANS, The finding by Japanese online casino guide, after sifting through Google Search trend data, revealed that online interest for 'Naatu Naatu' multiplied over 10 times the average volume, just hours after the Telugu-language film swept the Oscar award. "The Indian song has become a popular sensation on TikTok, with 52.6 million views since its release in March last year," the findings showed.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Agnihotri, Chiranjeevi among others hailed RRR's Oscar win.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who lend their voice to the original track, performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The performance got them a standing ovation.

Naatu Naatu celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime. The song presents a high-tempo rhythm and a dance battle between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters. The win also makes Naatu Naatu the first song from an Indian movie to win an Oscar.

