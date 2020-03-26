Genda Phool: After Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandes now romances with Badshah in the Punjabi-Bengali number

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is on a musical high these days. After giving a superhit Neha Kakkar track 'Mere Angne Mein' opposite Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz, Jacky has now featured in the latest track of Badshah. The Punjabi-Bengali number titled 'Genda Phool' was released on Thursday afternoon has a very folk feel in it. Infused with folk melody and urban sounds, the song is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli and gives a very festive vibe. The actress in the song is seen a Bengali traditional attire- in a white and red sari.

The much-awaited song was launched by filmmaker Karan Johar on his social media along with which he wrote, "Here is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! ENJOY."

Here is is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! https://t.co/F3iWvZfjOh ENJOY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 26, 2020

Talking about the song, Badshah in a press statement said, "Genda Phool has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I have always wanted to create music that is relatable across the globe, I hope everybody enjoys the song.I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song - Genda Phool. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song."

Talking about the previous song, Jacqueline, in the same was seen playing the role of a princess. It was sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

