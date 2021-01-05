Image Source : YOUTUBE/ USTAD RAHAT FATEH ALI KHAN PME Gauahar, Kushal's Zaroori Tha crosses 1 bn views on YouTube, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is overwhelmed

Popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is overwhelmed as his song Zaroori Tha has got over one billion views on YouTube. The song was released six years ago and its video features former couple Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, who rose to fame following their appearance on Bigg Boss 7. The heartbreak song was part of the album Back 2 Love, released globally in June 2014. "It's an overwhelming feeling reaching a milestone of 1 billion views on YouTube," said Rahat.

He thanked the team behind the song, including lyricist Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for "inking such beautiful and meaningful words of 'Zaroori tha'".

"The on-screen chemistry of Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon was loved by everyone. It's a big achievement for all of us involved," said the singer.

In December, Rahat had encouraged his fans to help him achieve the milestone. He had posted on Instagram: "My sincere thanks to everyone involved, especially YOU the audience, the listeners and my fans who have always given me so much love and affection. Lets get to this milestone of 1 billion together."