Dhvani Bhanushali Birthday: 5 songs of the pop sensation which needs to be on your playlist!

The pop sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali has marked her way through the hearts of billions of people with her sensational voice and amazing songs. Her melodious voice has time and again blown us away and never has failed to disappoint her fans throughout. Dhvani is a very young and inspirational singer in the industry and has collaborated with the legendary artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the album song Ishtehaar. The YouTube sensation always has something very artistic and unique to offer to the people through her songs and today, as she celebrates her birthday, here's a roundup of her superhit songs which must be on your playlist!

Vaaste

Dhvani’s song Vaaste was the very first song to get around 10 million views on the day it was released. And the song has crossed 1.3 billion. The song has a melodious string to it which always melts one's heart. Vaaste featured amongst the Top 10 most liked music videos globally and Dhvani was the only Indian music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019.

Leja Leja Re

Dhvani's rendition of Leja Leja Re was one of her most romantic and upbeat numbers. The music will make you dance and you will want to share it with your loved ones so they can understand how you feel. She surely gave it her all and made a masterpiece with this one.

Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho is a party song that makes us groove to its peppy tunes and tap our feet to the upbeat track. Dhvani's song topped all the charts when it was released, which comes as absolutely no surprise. Did you that the birthday girl also sang the Tamil version of this number.

Mera Yaar

Mera Yaar will make you groove to its tune featuring and sung by none other than Dhvani herself along with Aditya Seal as her co star. Thousands of people from across the world shared videos on social media with the hook step and it went on to become an internet sensation in no time. The birthday girl had also penned the lyrics for the song and hats off to her for nailing the brief!

Candy

A song that relates to every girl out there. The song is about a free-spirited girl and it blends in beautifully with the vision. The video, Dhvani's voice and portrayal in it and the tune are absolutely at par with international standards and Dhvani surely outdid herself along with Yuvan Shankar Raja. The highlight of this was that bubbly singer sang the Tamil version. This one surely has all the works to be on top of your playlists in 2022!

If you too love listening to Dhvani, these are 5 of the best tracks by pop music idol that you should add to your playlist. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday and hoping that she keeps entertaining us all with chartbuster tracks and her vibrant personality for years to come!