Dhvani Bhanushali back on stage with 'first of its kind' concert

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali returns to the stage after the lockdown break, with the promise to fans that she is ready with one of a kind concert. Dhvani's live concert is scheduled this weekend at a Juhu multiplex auditorium, and the gig will be beamed in over 17 multiplex screens across the country.

"Theatres hold a special place in our hearts. All those memories of watching my idols perform on the big screen always left me starstruck. It motivated me to become who I am today. The thought that my fans will get to watch me on the big screen is making me jittery with excitement," said the young star.

"This concert is the first of its kind in the cinema industry and it only makes it all the more special," she added.

The show has another benefit besides regaling fans with her music, says Dhvani. "Performing at the concert not only encourages the fans to resume their lives in this new normal, but also gives people who work at the theatres a means to earn again. Considering that they have started serving the audience again, I don't want to miss an opportunity to entertain my fans and lend a hand towards contributing to the cinemas. This is a great initiative and I hope they enjoy the concert as my team and I have practiced day and night to put on exemplary performance," she explained.

A few days ago, Dhvani had shared a video of her practice session for the upcoming concert.

Along with Dhvani, her fans are excited too. One commented on the practice session video: "Eagerly waiting", and another wrote: "I can't wait".

Even though she didn't perform on stage in the last few months, Dhvani entertained fans by regularly dropping singles like "Na ja tu", "Baby girl" and "Nayan". Her song "Jeetenge hum" was dedicated to the frontline workers who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhvani Bhanushali's live concert is scheduled on January 10 at PVR Juhu, and will be beamed across over 17 PVR theatres across the country.