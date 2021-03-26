Image Source : TWITTER/@ROCKSTARJKK BTS star Jungkook's solo hit 'Euphoria' sells over 500k units in US

South Korean boy band BTS member Jeon Jungkook's single "Euphoria", which released in 2018, has sold over 500,000 units in the US, making it the first solo song by a Korean musician to do so. With that record, it is now the first BTS solo song to be eligible for RIAA Gold Certification in the US.

Not surprisingly, the band's fanbase, also known as the Army, is celebrating the achievement, and multiple hashtags including GoldenEuphoria500K and congratulations Jungkook have been trending on Twitter since the news came out.

From producing a masterpiece to achieving this record, the fans can't stop congratulating the band and the 23-year-old singer-songwriter. "‘Euphoria' has sold 500,000 units in the US making it the first solo song by Korean idol to achieve such a feat and it's eligible for a Gold RIAA Certificate. Congratulations Jungkook!! Record Setter Jungkook," wrote one user.

On the other hand, K-pop superstar group BTS dominated music conversations in India on Twitter in 2020, with the rendition of song Never Not by Jungkook becoming the most retweeted tweet in music among users in this country.

According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, BTS continued to rule #KpopTwitter and emerged as artiste with most Retweeted Tweets in music in India this year. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were other global artistes who led music conversations in the country.

BTS was also the most mentioned K-pop artiste of the year in India, followed by Exo and Black Pink.