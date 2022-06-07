BTS Proof LIVE India Time: RM, Jimin, JHope, Jungkook, V, Suga & Jin to perform on 9th anniversary; Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTS_BIGHIT BTS Proof official poster

BTS Proof LIVE India Time: K-pop superband, BTS which comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set to take the Internet by storm with their LIVE performance on their album Proof on Monday, June 13. The event will mark the ninth anniversary of the band's formation. The band will be performing on the songs three days after they launch their anthology album Proof on June 10. BTS made the announcement by sharing a new poster with the septet posing in front of a picturesque beach. The members will also be joined by a 'special guest', however, details of the same are kept under wraps.

BTS Proof Official Poster

Talking about the poster shared by BigHit Entertainment, the K-pop stars are seen sitting on chairs in color co-ordinated outfits in the shades of blue and white with musical instruments behind them. Sharing more about it on Twitter, BigHit tweeted, "BTS 'Proof' Live Official Poster. 2022.06.13. 9PM KST | 8AM ET @ BANGTAN TV."

BTS Proof LIVE performance India Time:

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be performing LIVE on 13th June at 9 PM KST (Korean Standard Time) which means it will be premiered in India at 5:30 pm according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is BTS Proof anthology album

On June 10, the band will Premiere the official music video for the lead single from the album 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' from their anthology album 'Proof'. The group's agency Big Hit music shared two tracklists of their upcoming album. The tracklist CD 1 was released on May 8 including big-hit tracks like Born Singer, Dynamite, Butter and fake love. Later, on May 9 Big Hit Music released the second part of the tracklist, listing tracks like Euphoria, Filter, Intro: Persona, Moon and Outer: Ego.