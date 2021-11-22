BTS, Coldplay set the AMAs stage on fire with first ever live performance together | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS, Coldplay set the AMAs stage on fire

There's no denying the fact the popular K-pop band BTS is smoother than Butter! and a dollop of Coldplay added to it results in a blockbuster performance that can make fans go swinging in their armchairs. This is what happened when the two bands performed together live for the time ever at the American Music Awards (AMAs), BTS, comprising V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, set the stage on fire with the charismatic performances. It played two songs, 'Butter' and 'My Universe', with the latter performed together with Coldplay for the first time.

The video of their performance has gone viral on social media and fans can't stop praising the K-pop band and their collaboration with Coldplay. Watch the videos of Coldplay and BTS at AMAs here:

The band also took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song for their single "Butter".

"We're truly honoured to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artistes right over there," team leader RM said in English after accepting the award.

"Seven boys from Korea united by the love for music met the love and support from all the Armies all over the world. Seriously, we would never take this for granted. Thank you so much. Love to give this hour to you guys," RM added, referring to the name of the group's global fan base, ARMY.

Suga said he never expected to receive the award and thanked ARMY for making it happen. Jungkook said in English, "We believe that this award opens the beginning of a new chapter. I so appreciate your help. Thank you ARMY."

BTS was among the big-name performers from across the musical spectrum through the night. The K-pop group was due to perform the remix version of 'Butter' with Megan Thee Stallion, but the American rapper dropped the plan for personal matters.