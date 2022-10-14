BTS Busan Concert Date & Time India: How to watch Jin, RM, Suga, JHope, Jungkook, V & Jimin's show online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTSCHARTSDAILYX BTS

BTS Busan Concert Date & Time India: South Korean Boyband, BTS comprising of Jin, RM, Suga, JHope, Jungkook, V & Jimin enjoy a massive fan following not only in Korea but across the world. The septet are considered among the most influential people and therefore, their upcoming concert 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' is creating much noise on social media. The band's fans popularly known as ARMY are eagerly waiting to see BTS create magic on stage. If you are all an ARMY and want to watch the concert online, the details below will help you:

BTS Busan Concert LIVE PLAY

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'. At the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot, people will attend a live broadcast called LIVE PLAY. There will be live streaming of the show on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now as well.

How to watch 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' online in India?

K-pop sensation BTS will headline "a free in-person concert" on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST).

ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

About BTS' free concert

Late in August, Korean pop band BTS had confirmed that they will perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. According to Fox News, the 'Yet To Come' concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

"We are holding a free in-person concert, Live Play, and online live streaming of World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS in Busan.

"We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS's special performance to promote Busan's bid for World Expo 2030," BigHit Music had said in a statement shared on Weverse.

BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.

-- with inputs from PTI, ANI

