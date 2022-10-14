PS 1 Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan I breaks records, inches closer to Rs 400 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYCA_PRODUCTIONS Ponniyin Selvan I

PS 1 Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan I is on a record breaking spree. Mani Ratnam's dream project is having a phenomenal run at the box office. The film is not only working well domestically but is also minting money overseas. Now, the magnum opus which stars g Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipal among others is moving ahead to touch another milestone of Rs 450 cr.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Report

"The Tamil film Ponniyan Selvan Part 1 grossed 400 crore worldwide in twelve days as it heads towards becoming the second highest grosser for the Tamil film industry after 2.0. It is also the second film to hit 400 crore worldwide for the Tamil film industry post the pandemic after Vikram earlier this year," Box Office India reported.

"The film has score hube numbers in overseas as well with US / Canada heading for $6 million and Gulf standing at around $3,5 million. It has a total of $17 million overseas as Tamil films have a strong Far East market where it may well do $4 million," the report added.

About PS 1 and PS 2

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. In the film, Aishwarya could be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. The big-budgeted film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide

Talking about the second part, after the grand success of the magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' the makers are all set to begin the post-production work of the film which was shot simultaneously with 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' unlike 'Baahubali' and 'KGF'. The film is all set to hit the theatres in the summer of 2023. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

