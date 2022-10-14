Inside Pics: Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash with Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNITA KAPOOR Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash

Inside Pics from Bollywood Karwa Chauth Bash: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Panday, Natasha Dalal, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Anisa Malhotra Jain, Jaanvi Dhawan and Rima Jain among other celebrities, put on their glittery outfits to join the Karwa Chauth celebrations at Sonam Kapoor's residence as her mother Sunita turned host for the evening. Sunita organised a Karwa Chauth puja at her Mumbai house which marked the presence of several of Bollywood's A-listers who came together to break their day-long fast.

The Bollywood celebrities wore hues of red and looked their best while exchanging thalis prior to breaking the fast. While some were seen draped in the traditional style saree, others added a twist to it and some put on a salwar kurta for the occasion. Shilpa also shared a video on Instagram where the 'KC gang' is seen circling around a table and singing a traditional puja song. Documenting the "Karva Chauth puja", Shilpa captioned the video, "A very Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone fasting and celebrating today! May you and yours be blessed with a bond filled with love, trust, friendship, and laughter. Thank you so much, @kapoor.sunita, for hosting the #KCGang SO wonderfully every year."

Sunita Kapoor too posted photos from the celebrations. She also shared a lengthy caption about the day explaining why it is important for her.

"I've always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn't just a day of fasting for your husband's long life, it's also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!" she wrote.

There are more photos and videos of Bollywood celebrities from the Karwa Chauth bash. Take a look:

For the unversed, Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

