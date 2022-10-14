Goodbye Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film struggles to gain audience

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Goodbye Box Office

Goodbye Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's film hasn't been able to make an impact at the box office. Due to the lack of an audience, the film is finding it difficult to sustain at the ticket window. It comes as a surprise as with Amitabh Bachchan's star power and Rashmika's Bollywood debut, the film was expected to draw the audience to cinema halls.

If reports are to be believed the film earned low numbers despite discounted prices. The film minted close to 0.40 crore on the seventh of its release. According to trade reports, the total domestic box office collection of GoodBye after 5 days would now stand at Rs 6.01 crore.

The ticket prices of the film was reduced to commemorate Big B's birthday. As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11, the tickets for his latest release 'Goodbye' were priced at Rs. 80 to celebrate the thespian's birthday.

The same was announced with a post from Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram. It read: "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80/- on 11th October 2022, Book your tickets now: link in bio!"

Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

'Goodbye' is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

