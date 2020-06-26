Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKANUNGO Arjun Kanungo on his lockdown goal: It was to be comfortable shooting on my own

Amid lockdown, singer Arjun Kanungo, who is known for numbers like "Baaki baatein peene baad" and "Khoon choos le", has shot a song, "'Fursat hai aaj bhi", along with actress Sonal Chauhan. Although he had people to help him with the shoot, he says his goal during the self-isolation period was to become comfortable with the idea of shooting on his own. The visuals of the song has been shot at home on a phone, and the number has been remotely directed by Keyur Shah. The music video showcases a complex journey of a couple, and the phases that every relationship goes through.

Talking about the challenges shooting amid lockdown, Kanungo agrees it was tough. "It was so tough I can't tell you. We were sure we wanted to finish as much as possible while the lockdown was on. I think we shot for six days. It was a long shoot. We didn't have camera people. I think one day we did, because after lockdown was lifted Sonal, the crew and I were able to get together," Kanungo told IANS.

"Before that there were 4 5 days of shoot when we were not together. Basically it was my girlfriend shooting this side and Sonal's sister shooting at her house, and the director of photography being on zoom to tell us what to do. They were generally getting frustrated because it was difficult," he added.

He said the video has turned out great and if he had shot this himself it would never turn out the way it was supposed to.

"When we presented it to the label, they couldn't believe it and that is how hard the entire team had worked. I am super proud," he said.

Was shooting on a phone exciting for Arjun? "My goal during the lockdown was to get comfortable shooting on my own, and now I am supremely comfortable - so if you give me a camera, I will make something! I am making music every day, I am shooting covers everyday -- like our next song is completely mixed and mastered and ready to go on floors," he said, adding: "I have got all the apps now. I have got a ring light now, and we used bed sheet for skimmers in ‘Fursat hai aaj bhi'," he said.

