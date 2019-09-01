Image Source : TWITTER Chhichhore Khairiyat Song: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor will make you fall in love

Arijit Singh, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya is a combination that continues to weave magic with almost each and every song of theirs. Their latest collaboration, Khairiyat from Chhichhore is another fine example of it. The soulful number primarily features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor and is about the brewing romance with a tinge of heartbreak as well. Not only the song is an instant hit, the visuals amps it up.

This song is about those love stories that begin in college. The official synopsis of Khairiyat reads, "Here comes the soulful number Khairiyat from the movie Chhichhore. A beautiful song that will make you revisit your "college ka pehla pyaar memories." The song sung by Arijit, composed by Pritam will surely soothe your soul! After all, your college ka pehla pyaar stays with you for a very long time. Team Chhichhore dedicates this melody to all those love stories that began in college through Khairiyat."

The story is a fictional drama inspired from the true life events of director Nitesh Tiwari’s journey and has numerous references to his own college days hidden in the movie's characters. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma Tahir Raj Bhasin & Prateik Babbar in the lead roles.

The Chhichhore Dost Special Trailer has already hit the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down the memory lane and experience friendships once again!

Chhichhore marks the amalgamation of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

