Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review: Sahher Bambba steals the show in Karan Deol’s debut love drama

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review Photo:YOU TUBE Movie Name: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019 Director: Sunny Deol

Genre: Romance

Marking the debut of Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas delivers exactly what the viewers expected from the trailer. It is a simple love story that fails to leave the audience with any high moments throughout. Even though it is said to be a passionate love story, the passion appears to eb missing from the storyline as well as in the lead duo.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Storyline

The film starts with Seher Sethi, India’s No. 1 Video Blogger, trying her best to take up an assignment in order to ditch her family reunion. She comes across this trek trip called ‘Camp Ujhi Trek’ that sets on a mission to bust their scam. Guess what? The trek company is headed by Karan Deol who plays Karan Sehgal in the film. The tedious trek sets the stage for their budding romance and the two fall in love with each other. Like it’s said, ‘nafrat ka dusra naam pyaar hai’ But will their love survive Karan’s emotional past and Seher’s egoistic ex-boyfriend?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sahher Bambba and Karan Deol

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Actors

New girl Sahher Bambba steals the show in this simple love story. While fans were awaiting a terrific debut of superstar Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, he failed to impress. The two characters, Seher and Karan, try their best to keep the audience hook and even feel the passion of love, nothing reflects onscreen. Sahher definitely hooks the viewers with her confident persona on the big screen and her attempt to give her best even though her character is written very loosely. She is a vBlogger and an aspiring singer but doesn’t seem to be serious about both of them.

On the other hand, Karan Deol still has to work hard on his dialogue delivery as well as his personality. He neither looks confident in the film nor is he able to own a scene. There is a kind of lethargy to his persona that distracts the viewers from his attempt at acting.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Direction and Screenplay

Sunny Deol has perfectly directed the beautiful locales of Manali and Himachal Pradesh. The scenes in the first half of the film are so beautiful and one would want the actors to just stop talking and let the camera focus on the breath-taking waterfalls and mountains. Other than that, the film appears to be dragged a bit. There are scenes which should have been given less time in order to keep the pace of the film exciting. Nothing from the story to the characters to the song manage to make the viewers feel connected to the film throughout.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sahher Bambba and Karan Deol with superstar Dharmendra

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Music

The film’s music is as lethargic as the story. While the songs are melodious, they add no beautification of the film. At a few points, you can even feel like shouting, ‘finish the song fast please’. Kabir Singh's ever-so-popular 'Bekhayali' music composer duo Sachet-Parampara has brought this film’s music to life.

Verdict: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a one time watch only if you really want to enjoy the breathtaking visuals of Himachal Pradesh and would like to watch this new girl on the block, Sahher Bambba.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer

