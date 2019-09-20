Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Screening: Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol, mother Prakash Kaur make rare appearance

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Screening

Sunny Deol is introducing his son Karan Deol with his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The romance drama shot across picturesque locations of Himachal Pradesh features Sahher Bambba as the leading lady. Last night, a special screening was held which was attended by Deol family. From Karan Deol and Sunny Deol to veteran actor Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol, members of Deol family came to encourage and bless the newcomer. However, there were two appearances that grabbed eyeballs- Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol.

Prakash Kaur and Pooja Deol are rarely spotted at public events, however, how could they not come to such a special occasion. Pooja Deol was spotted in black top and blue jeans whereas Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur wore printed salwar kameez for the screening. Have a look at the photos.

Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra's wife Prakash Kaur at the screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol at the screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol

Debutant Karan Deol also arrived and was all smiles for paparazzi. He looked charming in basic white shirt and black jeans.

Karan Deol

Karan Deol at the screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra at the screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Abhay Deol

Dharmendra

Bobby Deol with his family

Sunny Deol at the screening of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol

For unversed, Karan Deol plays Karan Sehgal, an adventure guide in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He is an innocent, small-town young man who falls in love with a moody and undisciplined Sahher Sethi played by Sahher Bambba.

Earlier in an interview, Karan Deol spoke about nepotism debate. The newbie said that people shouldn't write off star kids even before watching their film. Karan feels that one has the right to criticise his work after seeing it but slamming him just because he belongs to a film family is not correct. ''I didn't ask God that I be born in a film family,'' said Karan, calling it 'unfair negativity'. However, he added ''I can understand where they're coming from''.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will lock horns with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. Both the movies boast of a well-known cast, hence, the question here is, 'Will the newcomers be able to pull off their movie amidst the presence of Bollywood stars'.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer