Tunisha Sharma's mom blasts Sheezan Khan's lawyer's dating app claims, calls them 'wild accusations'

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Earlier this week, Sheezan Khan's lawyers appeared before the court to seek bail for the actor who is in jail under judicial custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma. Counsels for Khan told the court their client was innocent and was not connected to Sharma's death. They also said the late actress was in contact with a man named Ali on a dating app and was in the latter's company between December 21 and 23. Even before her alleged suicide, she was on a video call for 15 minutes with Ali, the counsels claimed in the court. They requested the court to probe into this.

Now, days later, Tunisha's mother has blasted the claims made by Sheezan Khan's lawyers. Speaking to a media portal she said these are just 'wild accusations'. She said that while Tunisha was trying to move on, she doesn't know if her daughter was using dating apps. “Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from three years ago. She went out with him in the last three days to eat out and chat. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi?” Bombay Times quoted Vanita, Tunisha's mom as saying.

“His statement has been recorded by the police. Also, what is the big deal if she had met him? She had even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. I don’t think Sheezan’s family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup,” she added.

For the unversed, Tunisha (21), who acted in the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district on December 24. Sheezan Khan was arrested the next for alleged abutment. He is currently lodged in a Mumbai jail.

