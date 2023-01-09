Tunisha Sharma's mother REACTS to strangulation allegations by Sheezan Khan's family, accuses him of murder

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tunisha Sharma's mother has accused Sheezan Khan of murder and using the late actress for his drugs

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's family has been throwing dirt on each other since the actress was found dead in her makeup room on the sets of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. While Khan's family questioned Tunisha and her mother's relationship and claimed that the late actress was frequently upset because of her mother, Vanita Sharma alleged that Tunisha could have been saved if Sheezan had taken her to a nearby hospital. She also denied Sheezan's family's allegation that Vanita used to "strangulate" Tunisha and said that she never even raised her hand on her daughter.

On Sunday, Vanita Sharma addressed a press conference and denied all accusations against her by Sheezan's family. She told ANI, "It could be murder instead of suicide because Sheezan took Tunisha to a hospital far away from the studio, whereas the hospital was just 5 minutes away from the studio. But he did not take her there. There should be an inquiry as to what happened between Tunisha and Sheezan in those 15-20 minutes. Only then the truth will come out. Had Sheezan taken Tunisha to the nearest hospital, Tunisha would have been with us today because she was still breathing."

Vanita also denied the claims of Sheezan's family that Tunisha was being "neglected" by her mother which led her to depression, and said that the late actor loved her very much and shared everything with her. Speaking to ANI, Tunisha's mother said, "I do not need to explain to anyone what relationship I shared with Tunisha. Tunisha was my daughter, she was the closest to me. She loved me very much. Even she used to sleep with me and used to share everything with me."

Vanita Sharma also shared an audio recording of Tunisha which she claimed that the late actress sent her on December 21, shedding light on the relationship they shared. She said, "We shared a perfect relationship...Sheezan's mother can't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone."

Retorting to the allegations by Sheezan's family that Tunisha's mother controlled her finances, so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money, Vanita said that she transferred Rs 3 lakh in 3 months to Tunisha. "Tunisha had no shortage of money. I used to transfer money to her from time to time. Even in the last 3 months, I had transferred up to Rs 3 lakh rupees to Tunisha. Tunisha used to buy expensive branded things. Whatever things Tunisha wanted, she used to bring them," she said.

Reacting to the allegations that she strangulated her, Sharma said, "Till date, I have never raised my hand on Tunisha, let alone strangle her. Sheezan and his family have used Tunisha in every way. Tunisha has visited America, Dubai, and Kashmir. We used to make plans to visit everywhere and we had also made plans to go to Goa. Whatever allegations Sheezan's family is making regarding Tunisha are totally wrong."

The mother said that Tunisha, in the last few days, had started "hiding things" and taking money from her friends. "Although for the last few days, she had started hiding things. She started asking for money from her friends and even used to tell them not to tell her mother. So it is possible that Sheezan was taking drugs and for that Tunisha was asking her friends for money. Sheezan was also getting her addicted to drugs. Tunisha used to meet Sheezan's expenses. Even when his car broke down, Tunisha used to help him. For 1 month, he was traveling in my car as well," she claimed.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

