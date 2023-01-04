Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's 'secret' girlfriend's statement recorded by Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEEZAN9 Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan

The reason for Tunisha Sharma's death has become an unsolved mystery with her family accusing Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide while his family has been putting allegations on the late actress' mother in return. Khan is currently lodged in judicial custody and police have been interrogating him about his relationship with Tunisha. All the deleted WhatsApp chats and call recordings have also been recovered by the Police which brought into light Ali Baba's actor's 'secret' girlfriend. According to the police, Sheezan had deleted his chats with his 'secret' girlfriend, the basis on which, Police have now recorded her statement.

According to police sources, Sheezan Khan's female friend had also deleted the WhatsApp chats of her conversation with the TV actor. After recording the statement, the police also seized the mobile of this 'female friend' and will retrieve the WhatsApp chats with Sheezan from her. Till now, police have been able to recover some part of the chat from Sheezan's phone.

On the other hand, a Vasai court on Tuesday allowed actor Sheezan Khan to keep his hair uncut for a month. The actor had sought exemption from the mandatory hair cut in prison stating that he wanted to maintain continuity of look for the TV productions in which he is acting. The court also asked prison officials to provide Khan security and counselling as per the jail manual.

The Vasai sessions court will hear Khan’s bail plea on January 7.

Meanwhile, the families of Tunisha and Sheezan have been accusing each other of the death of the actress. While the late actress' mother Vanita Sharma claimed that her breakup with Sheezan was the reason behind Tunisha's depression and anxiety, Sheezan's sisters claim that the late actress' life was completely controlled by her uncle Sanjeev and her mother. They claimed that Tunisha was upset due to her family's constant pressure to work.

For the unversed, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead in the washroom on the set of the TV serial near Vasai on December 24. Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day for alleged abetment.

