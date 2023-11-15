Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma is all set to get married? Actress finally BREAKS silence

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the most-talked-about Bollywood couple of late. While the Darlings actor, time and again, shooed away paparazzi for asking personal questions, Bhatia on the other hand is not shying away from painting the town red. As marriage is the new 'rage' in showbiz, couples are often slapped with 'when are they tying the knot' questions. Well, fans have started celebrating as Bhatia recently addressed her wedding with her boyfriend.

A report in Telugu Cinema stated that the couple is 'seriously considering tying the knot.' The report also stated that Bhatia is 'under pressure' from her parents to get married and has not signed any new project after her sting in Bhola Shankar and the Kaavaalaa song with Rajinikanth.

When Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her marriage plans

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Bhatia opened up about her marriage plans and said she began her career 18 years ago and planned to get married by 30 and have two children, however, it did not happen.

"When I started working years back it was like an actress’ career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby," she had said.

