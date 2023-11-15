'Power of trolls...': Rhea Chakraborty on whether Bollywood is scared of working with her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who got arrested in 2020 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, bounced back with MTV Roadies as a gang leader. The actor has been under scrutiny for all the wrong reasons and was also shelved from multiple projects after the incident.

In a recent interview with Mid Day, the actor opened up about how Bollywood is treating her and if the industry is still scared to work with her. She said trolls have shut down, however, there is still a 'sense of fear' when it comes to people casting her in films. "I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I'm hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone," the actor said.

Rhea Chakraborty on being trolled

Speaking of being trolled on so many levels for a long time, Chakraborty said, "I had friends rally behind me, help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength."

During the India Today Conclave 2023 last month, the actor opened up about the trolls and her time in jail. She had said the incident made her stronger as her family stood by her. "I kinda like the name chudail (witch). Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to patriarchal society had her own way or had her own opinion which was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal societies back then. Maybe I am that person," she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020 and was found hanging in his apartment. During the probe, Rhea Chakraborty, SSR's then-girlfriend, was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau Control and was undertrial at Bycualla jail for 28 days.

