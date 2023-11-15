Who is Ines de Ramon? 5 things about Brad Pitt's 'serious' girlfriend after split with Angelina Jolie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's love life has always interested his fans. From his split with Jennifer Aniston to an ugly divorce with Angelina Jolie, the actor has remained under scrutiny over his relationships for the longest time. Pitt is hogging headlines yet again as he found his new love in a jewelry designer, Ines de Ramon.

According to Insider, this is Pitt's first 'proper' relationship since his divorce with Jolie as he now introduces Roman as his girlfriend. For those who have been asleep for decades, the new couple made their first public appearance together earlier this month at LACMA's Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. Reports also stated that Brad Pitt and Ines de Roman took several trips together in 2023 including a trip to Mexico's Cabo San Lucas. The couple is going strong, however, she has not met Pitt's children yet, US Weekly reported. "He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them," the report said.

Who is Ines de Roman?

A jewelery designer by profession, Ines de Roman was married to The Vampire Diaries lead Paul Wesley. In September 2022, the couple parted their ways after three years of marriage. The pictures of their wedding are all over social media, however, Roman is not an ardent social media user. An alumnus of the University of Geneva, Roman is the vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry. She earlier worked with Christie's jewelry and at De Grisogono. A report in New York's Post stated that Roman grew up in a suburb near Lake Geneva and has her roots in Madrid, Spain. She has a private Instagram handle and can speak four languages—Italian, French, German, and English.

