Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda spark dating rumours again! Drop unmissable hints in latest Instagram posts

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda have been in news for quite some time now. While the rumoured couple hasn't spoken about being in a relationship, the duo keep sparking dating rumours. Recently, fans found similarities between their latest Instagram posts and couldn't help wondering if the two are indeed in a relationship.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Siddhant treated his fans to a short clip which has him dressing up. In the video, a woman is seen making him wear a chain. While it didn't seem anything special, it was the actor's caption that raised eyebrows. Sharing the post, Siddhant wrote, "Her noodles." Netizens were at once reminded of Navya Nanda's latest Instagram post. The daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda is currently on a vacation in Japan. Hours before Sidharth shared the video, Navya had posted a photo posing in front of Noodle cups. "Made some noodles today," she had written. Fans were quick to link the two posts.

Even Bollywood celebs seem to joke about it. Ishaan Khatter teased Siddhant by writing, 'Who dis mystery woman' in the comment section. A user asked the actor "Are you talking about Navya Nanda?" by dropping a comment on his post. Another said, "Navya nanda also posted about noodles."

On the film's front, Siddhant was recently seen in 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in 'Phone Booth' opposite Katrina Kaif and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya. The latter is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav is also a part of the upcoming film.

Talking about Navya, granddaughter to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, she is a millennial beauty. Understated, casual and yet very fashionable she balances business and glamour with finesse. After completing her graduation from New York's Fordham University in digital technology and UX design, she stepped into the business world becoming the co-founder of an online healthcare portal for women named Aara Health. She often uses her social media accounts to spread awareness about various issues concerning women and education.