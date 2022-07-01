Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan OTT rights sold for THIS whopping price after film announcement?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will release on June 2, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are coming together for Atlee's film Jawan. It was officially announced earlier this month and set to be released in cinema halls on June 2. The expectations from the movie are sky high as it will present SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. With Atlee taking the director's chair, Jawan is anticipated to be a full-on masala entertainer. After the film's announcement, speculations around its OTT rights have risen.

Jawan's OTT rights acquired already?

Jawan has reportedly been shooting since last year. SRK and the team have been very careful about anything from the movie not leaking on the internet. Apart from a few images of SRK in the midst of the crew, there is not much information about the film available in the public domain. However, now a report has surfaced that Jawan's OTT rights have been sold at a very steep price. As per a Bollywood Life report, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical release streaming rights of the movie for Rs 120 crore.

Atlee teams up with SRK for first time

The talks around Atlee and SRK teaming up for a movie date back to 2019. When the Bigil director was spotted enjoying an IPL match with SRK, rumours flew fast that they were coming together for a film. Then, in 2020 COVID hit, and the announcement of the movie was delayed. Now, Jawan is finally set to release on June 2, 2023. The film marks SRK's maiden project with Atlee, known for directing blockbuster movies Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Jawan is a pan-India release and promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

SRK on Atlee and Jawan

Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement at the time of the movie announcement. “Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films. The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come,” SRK added. Atlee further said with the film he wants to give viewers an exceptional experience.