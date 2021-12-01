Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL-KATRINA KAIF No photos, videos or location disclosure on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: actors make guests sign NDAs

The filmy keedas are waiting for the much-hyped wedding of the year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's. Reportedly, the lovebirds are all set to tie the sacred knot on December 9, this year, and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing. The couple is planning to have a royal fort wedding in Rajasthan. Well, the latest reports now state that the couple is taking strict measures to keep the guests away from the media and photo-sharing platforms. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have laid down strict rules to follow during their three-day wedding festivities. The guests reportedly can neither post photos, or videos nor disclose the wedding location on social media.

According to India today, Vicky and Katrina have made their guests sign an NDA which includes rules like ‘No disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no reels or videos to be made at the wedding venue, no location sharing, no sharing pictures on social media'. They also asked their guests to have no contact with the outside world till they leave the venue and that all the wedding photos will be shared on social media only after approval from wedding planners.

For their wedding, Katrina and Vicky have reportedly decided to wear ensembles designed by celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi for their winter wedding. Although there has been no official confirmation from both sides, Vicky and Katrina's teams are busy booking the air tickets and managing accommodation for all the guests that will be arriving. The celebs, who will be attending the wedding ceremonies include Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

The lovebirds have also planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's secret Roka ceremony took place on Diwali at Kabir Khan's place. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families. However, neither Katrina nor Vicky have shared anything related to this.

