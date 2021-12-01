Vicky Kaushal in Dubai for vacation amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, fans say 'Last Bachelor trip'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal in Dubai for a vacation amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif

Highlights Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot on December 9

Actors wedding preparations have begun at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan

Also, special suites have been booked for the bride and groom at the lavish hotel

The rumours about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal tying the knot in December are getting stronger day by day. While the actors have been tight-lipped about the same, preparations for the much-hyped marriage have already begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. Amid this, Vicky recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from his Dubai trip. "Yalla!! Still in awe of the beautiful day I spent in Abu Dhabi. Paradise amidst the lush mangroves #mangrovesnationalpark and revving up the adventure at the beach," the actor captioned the post.

As soon as the post went viral, excited fans took to the comment section and dropped hilarious and mushy comments. A user wrote, this is Vicky's "Last Bachelor trip!" Another said, "Can't wait to see the pictures of your wedding with Katrina." One of the fans also wrote, "Bolo riding into my wedding be like."

Meanwhile, an event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for Vicky and Katrina's big day. Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to exchange wedding vows on December 9?

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11. The wedding festivities are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Also, Vicky and Katrina have planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Reportedly, their sangeet will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

"Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina's entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky's side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress' side," Pinkvilla quoted a wedding guest as saying.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan introduces Vicky Kaushal to her knock-knock joke for 'Atrangi Re' song announcement