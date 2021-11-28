Sara Ali Khan introduces Vicky Kaushal to her knock-knock joke for 'Atrangi Re' song announcement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal

Highlights Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have often got everybody laughing with knock-knock jokes

This is the first time that Vicky featured in Sara's joke series

With Vicky Sara announced the premiere date of her upcoming song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan and knock-knock jokes are extremely popular on social media. She and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have often got everybody laughing out loud with it. But this time not with brother Ibrahim, but with actor Vicky Kaushal! Ahead of the release of the first song from her upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', Sara Ali Khan pulled in Vicky Kaushal for the special announcement. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video featuring herself with Vicky where they can be spotted sitting in a vanity while making the announcement.

In the video, Sara began with the signature words, "Knock-knock?" Vicky asked, "Who's there?" She replied, "Hey Chak!". Vicky then asked, "Hey Chak, who?" Then Sara begins singing the song 'Chaka Chak', capturing Vicky who could be seen grooving to it. The 'Kedarnath' star also captioned the post with special poetry in her style. "Sara knocks, @vickykaushal09 rocks, Time to set your clocks, Chakachak tomorrow- out of the box," her caption read.

In another post, Sara Ali Khan also shared a sneak peek of the song through a special poster. She wrote in the caption, "Bihar ki chori Atrangi love story Alag hai relation Jhatak hai iska fashion. But is shaadi ke occasion Par karenge full on celebration #ChakaChaka, out tomorrow (sic)."

The poster features Sara in fluorescent saree against the backdrop of wedding celebrations. The song has been composed by A.R. Rahman, and has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film marks Rahman's second collaboration with Aanand L. Rai post 'Raanjhanaa'. The album consists of a fusion of folk and classical songs.

Produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions, 'Atrangi Re' is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, and is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.