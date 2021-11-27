Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to take wedding vows on December 9?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to take vows on December 9?

After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's dream wedding, the filmykeedas are waiting for the much-awaited wedding of the year! Yes, we are talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The latest reports states that the lovebirds are all set to tie the sacred knot on December 9, this year, and the preparations of the same are going on in full swing. The couple is planning to have a royal fort wedding in Rajasthan. While Vicky is "busy with his professional commitments," Katrina has reportedly shifted all of her focus on wedding and is dedicating her time in coordinating with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and her future mother-in-law.

According to Pinkvilla, “The lovebirds (Vicky-Katrina) will exchange vows on 9th December. It’s going to be an evening Hindu wedding. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding." The wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, no such buzz has been confirmed by the two of them or their respective families yet.

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky have decided to wear ensembles designed by celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi for their winter wedding. Their teams are busy booking the air tickets and managing accommodation for all the guests that will be arriving. The celebs, who will be attending the wedding ceremonies include Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's secret Roka ceremony took place on Diwali at Kabir Khan's place.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While Vicky Kaushal's last project was Sardar Udham Singh. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.