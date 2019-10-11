Friday, October 11, 2019
     
Has Mouni Roy found love in Dubai-based banker? What we know

Mouni Roy, who will next be seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao is reportedly dating a Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar.

New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2019 9:51 IST
From a shy girl in Kyunki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi to a patakha in Made In China- Mouni Roy has come a long way. Her fans saw her rising and rising and it happened after she acted in shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin series. She has been doing great in her career but there is one thing which her fans are quite interested in knowing and that is her love life.

Mouni was in news for dating her co-actor Mohit Raina for quite a long time after the two split paths in the year 2018. Later, rumors also swept in saying that she is dating Ayan Mukherji but the actress decided not to give heed to them. Well now, yet again there are talks about Mouni’s relationship status with Dubai-based banker, Suraj Nambiar.

As per the latest reports by Spotboye, Mouni is currently dating Suraj and the two even went on a holiday. The picture of the holiday in which the duo was seen chilling together was posted by the actress’ close friend, Roopali. When Mouni was asked about the same, she denied the same and said, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations." And why did she make Roopali delete that picture? "What? Nothing like that happened."

Talking about her being single, Mouni in an interview said, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it."

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao later which she will star in Brahmastra also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

 

