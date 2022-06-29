Is KGF star Yash making a cameo in Prabhas-starrer Salaar? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS, YASH Prabhas, Yash

Of late, there have been talks that 'KGF' actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas' most-anticipated action-thriller 'Salaar'. Insiders claim that director Prashant Neel has a ploy for 'Salaar', in which he could accommodate 'Rocky Bhai' Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas. If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India's biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame. As the talks about this possible cameo of Yash in 'Salaar' has sparked discussions online, folks think it would be a wonderful treat for the fans and audience to see the legends together on screen.

'Salaar' is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur producing the movie on a large scale. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sruthi Haasan and Jagapathi Babu playing significant roles. Prabhas will be seen in an unusual role, while Prashanth Neel will direct the big-ticket movie.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' latest look has sparked conjecture that he is rocking a dual look in 'Salaar'. According to the newest reports on Prabhas' upcoming film 'Salaar,' the 'Mirchi' actor will be seen in two different looks, implying that the film will be told in two different time periods.

Furthermore, as indicated by his most recent shot, the actor has slimmed down dramatically.

Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, 'Salaar' will have Prabhas in the titular role, while actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as his love interest. Prashanth Neel has gotten a lot of attention since 'KGF' therefore the anticipation for 'Salaar' has been continuously high.

On the other side, Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's highly-technical movie 'Adi Purush', while he has upcoming many projects in his portfolio.

Prabhas will play a cool role in filmmaker Maruthi's comedy, while he also has 'Spirit' which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed 'Arjun Reddy'.