Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor living together during lockdown? This video suggests so

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seemed to have moved in together amid 21-day lockdown. A video shared by a paparazzi on Saturday shows the duo walking together in a building premise along with Ranbir's dog. The lovebirds were dressed casually for the walk. As soon as the sneakily-taken video surfaced on social media, it got flooded with comments. "Beautiful," a user wrote, “Aww love birds,” commented another.

Alia and Ranbir were speculated to have moved-in together when the actress shared a photo on her Instagram earlier this week. She gave the photography credit to Ranbir. And, this raised eyebrows. With Mumbai under lockdown, it was highly unlikely that the duo could visit each other.

“Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK,” Alia captioned the image. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt commented: “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.” Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also reacted with a heart emoji.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The sci-fi trilogy which is scheduled to release this year in December also stars Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan.