Aditya Roy Kapur refutes the accusations of stealing Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend in college

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYAROYKAPUR/RANVEERSINGH Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranveer Singh

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has finally broken his silence on being accused of stealing Ranveer Singh’s girlfriend in college. Yes, Ranveer was present as a guest in Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha in 2017 where he spoke candidly about how Aditya started dating a girl he was in a relationship with.

And now Aditya has come out and spoken about it. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Aditya said that Ranveer was exaggerating, “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt,” he quipped. Claiming that he had not stolen his girlfriend, he further clarified, “Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer had a totally different story to tell. In Neha’s show the actor was quoted saying, “He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

However, now the duo seem share a good bond and have put their past behind them.

On the personal front, Ranveer is now married to actress Deepika Padukone and will be next seen along side her in their upcoming film 83. The film is slated to release next year and is based on Indian cricket team’s first world cup victory.

This is not the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be starred opposite eachother, earlier also, the duo have featured together in films like, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat.

